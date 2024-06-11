Kidney cancer: Precision medicine may bring transformational outcomes

Kidney cancer, also known as renal cell carcinoma (RCC), accounts for nearly 3% of all cancers, and in India, the annual incidence of kidney cancer stands at 16,861 cases, with a five-year prevalence rate of 2.84 per 100,000 population.

Historically known as a chemotherapy-resistant tumour, an additional hurdle in treating RCC remains its heterogeneity. Kidney tumours can be highly variable, even within the same patient. This means a "one-size-fitsall" approach often falls short.

Consequently, patients may experience resistance to treatments or suffer from side effects with limited benefit. RCC precision medicine is revolutionising this field by providing tailored treatments that improve patient outcomes and reduce side effects.

Minimal side-effects

Precision medicine presents a transformative approach in combating RCC, utilising the intricate insights derived from genetic and molecular profiling. This innovative method enables clinicians to decipher the unique genetic blueprint of each patient's tumour, akin to unlocking personalised genetic codes. Armed with this profound understanding, targeted therapies emerge as precisionguided tools, meticulously tailored to target the specific abnormalities within the tumour.

In contrast to conventional treatments, which often indiscriminately affect healthy cells, these therapies zero in on the precise pathways driving cancer growth. This dual benefit not only enhances treatment efficacy in shrinking tumours and controlling the disease but also minimises side effects by sparing healthy tissues. This precision-driven strategy holds the promise of not only improving treatment outcomes but also significantly enhancing the quality of life for patients undergoing therapy.