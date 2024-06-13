Muse of the mountains

Stepping out of the elevator, we nearly stumbled over easels and tables laden with paint bottles and brushes. Works of art were propped against the walls, left to dry. It was fascinating to watch how the same landscape, interactions with locals and their experiences in Dharamshala had impacted the artists and how they interpreted it in myriad ways. Almost a thousand original artworks created during Chitrashaala over the years are displayed across the hospitality brand’s properties in Rishikesh, Mukteshwar and Udaipur.

Leaving the artists to their easels, we set off to try our hand at pottery at the legendary Andretta Pottery and Crafts Studio. Founded in 1983 by Mansimran Singh, popularly called Mini and his wife Mary Singh, Mansimran is the son of Gurcharan Singh, the Father of Indian Studio Pottery who launched the famous Delhi Blue Art Pottery in the ’60s. Trained by renowned studio potters Bernard Leach and Geoffery Whiting in England, Mansimran settled in the quiet village of Andretta to pursue the dream his father had sowed. The couple, now in their 80’s, have retired but Andretta is still an artist hub that allows pottery enthusiasts to learn the art through workshops and residential courses.

We took part in the short demo by Shubham Sankhyan and his team, marvelling at how a lump of clay could be shaped into whatever we liked. We peeked into the tiny store showcasing Andretta’s signature glazes. The use of natural terracotta and ‘slip trailing’ is what sets them apart. Gorgeous creations of various sizes and utilitarian products in muted earthy tones of terracotta, green and blue embellished with the typical kangra rangoli patterns were stacked neatly. Each handcrafted piece was unique, highlighting their strong design philosophy and inspiration of using local materials and keeping the heritage alive. Nearby is a museum dedicated to the works of padma shri Sardar Sobha Singh (1901-1966), one of Punjab’s most gifted and prolific artists.