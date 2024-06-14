Cloud provides power to implement advanced AI and ML solutions

BENGALURU: Migrating to the cloud can be challenging for large enterprises despite its benefits. However, strategic planning and a comprehensive approach can effectively manage these challenges, says Anant Adya, executive vice-president and service offering head at Infosys.

In an interaction with this newspaper, he said: “The cloud helps save costs by reducing the need for large initial investments in IT infrastructure, allowing SMEs to pay only for what they use. It also provides flexibility and supports remote work and access to applications from anywhere.”

Cloud provides the power and infrastructure to implement advanced AI and machine learning solutions as these technologies can automate tasks, optimise operations, and provide deeper insights into customer behaviour and market trends.

“With strong data analytics, businesses can uncover patterns and trends not seen before, helping them better understand markets and customers. The cloud also supports innovation by providing access to cutting-edge technologies and development platforms,” he added.

Infosys’ cloud brand Cobalt helps businesses use cloud technology and AI capabilities. It offers various cloud services, platforms and solutions to speed digital transformation.

On how GenAI is leveraged to enhance cloud capabilities, he said that by automating routine IT tasks such as setting up servers and installing security updates, AI could free up staff to focus on more important work. “AI could use data analysis to anticipate cloud resource needs and control costs, ensuring that businesses only pay for what they use. On the security side, AI could help protect cloud environments by recognising unusual activity and predicting potential threats, allowing for proactive measures to be taken,” he added. AI could also customise the cloud experience for users by suggesting relevant services and providing intelligent support through chatbots and virtual assistants.