Gen AI can cut the ‘noise’ around decision-making

BENGALURU: With too much choice around, consumers struggle with information overload when it comes to decision making across the retail, travel and consumer goods industries. However, generative AI and other technologies can help consumers choose the right ones.

Accenture’s recent research report titled ‘The Empowered Consumer’ says 76% of consumers in India feel inundated by too much choice and 74% say they are bombarded by advertising, resulting in 88% abandoning purchases in the last three months of 2023.

The report highlights an urgent need for brands to tap into the transformative power of GenAI to reduce the noise around decision-making and increase engagement, loyalty, and sales.

It says the empowerment of consumers through GenAI, other technologies, and new ways of working will shift how people think about brands. Companies can make fundamental shifts across discovery, conversion and loyalty to reinvent the decision making process and the relationships they have with consumers and the role they play in their lives. Early mover advantage will be especially important for consumer-facing companies intent on capturing value from GenAI across all parts of the business quickly, and at scale.