Reducing nitrous oxide emissions key for achieving climate goals

While the world’s efforts are centered around reducing carbon dioxide and methane emissions to keep global warming within 1.5 to 2 degree Celsius rise, there is another more potent greenhouse gas whose emissions are continuing unabated — nitrous oxide (N2O).

Between 1980 and 2020, nitrous oxide emissions witnessed a sharp increase of 40% largely driven by unsustainable practices in global food production, according to a new report by the Global Carbon Project.

The report titled “Global Nitrous Oxide Budget 2024”, led by researchers from Boston College and published in the journal Earth System Science Data, says the uncontrolled use of nitrogen fertilisers and animal manure in agricultural production contributed 74% of the total anthropogenic nitrous oxide emissions in the last decade.

In an era when greenhouse gas emissions must decline to reduce global warming, in 2020 and 2021 nitrous oxide flowed into the atmosphere at a faster rate than at any other time in history. On Earth, excess nitrogen contributes to soil, water and air pollution. In the atmosphere, it depletes the ozone layer and exacerbates climate change.

Agricultural emissions reached 8 million metric tons in 2020, a 67% increase from the 4.8 million metric tons released in 1980, according to the study. It is the most comprehensive study of global nitrous oxide emissions and sinks produced by a team of 58 researchers from 55 organisations in 15 countries.

For the study, the researchers examined data collected around the world for all major economic activities that lead to nitrous oxide emissions and reported on 18 anthropogenic and natural sources and three absorbent “sinks” of the global nitrous oxide.

“Nitrous oxide emissions from human activities must decline in order to limit global temperature rise to 2°C as established by the Paris Agreement,” said the report’s lead author, Hanqin Tian, the Schiller Institute Professor of Global Sustainability at Boston College. The study says the concentration of atmospheric nitrous oxide reached 336 parts per billion in 2022, a 25% increase over pre-industrial levels that far outpaces predictions previously developed by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). This emission increase is taking place when the global greenhouse gases should be rapidly declining towards net zero emissions if we have any chance to avoid the worst effects of climate change.

India second largest emitter

The top five emitters by volume of anthropogenic nitrous oxide emissions in 2020 were China (16.7%), India (10.9%), USA (5.7%), Brazil (5.3%), and Russia (4.6%). The per capita emissions (Kg N2O/person) for the top five emitters are 1.3 (China), 0.8 (India), 1.7 (USA), 2.5 (Brazil), and 3.3 (Russia).

Anthropogenic nitrous oxide emissions from four emerging economies have more than doubled to 135% (China), 157% (India), 131% (Brazil) and 117% (Turkey) relative to 1980. Direct nitrogen additions in agriculture are the main cause of the increase.