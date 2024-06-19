What slows the core

Deep below the Earth’s surface on which we stand, move about, and life continues, is an intensely hot hub of seismic and geological activity.

Planet Earth is a complex ball of rock, metals, and minerals, held together by gravity. The structure of the planet is divided into four major layers: the crust (which is right beneath our feet) – made up mostly of rock, 4.8-69-km thick); the mantle – composed of silicates, 2,900-km thick; the outer core – composed of liquid iron and nickel, 2,200-km thick; and the inner core – the radius of the planet, which is made up of blazing hot iron, nickel and sulphur, 1,200-km thick. Each layer has a unique chemical composition, mechanics, and physical state, which can impact life on Earth’s surface.

It is theoretically impossible to venture to the deepest central point below the Earth’s surface. Information about the core mostly comes from the analyses of seismic waves and the planet’s magnetic field. However, research is certain that the temperature rises exponentially, deeper into the Earth’s surface. The Earth’s centre – the inner core – is its hottest layer, with temperatures up to 5,500 degrees Celsius. Due to its immense heat energy discharge, the inner core is considered to be the Earth’s engine room. The inner core’s actions determine how Earth’s other properties, including life, play out.

Primarily, the Earth’s core is responsible for the generation of the planet’s magnetic field, and contains information regarding the earliest history of its accretion. When the core formed, some thermal and compositional features were established which controlled its subsequent evolution. These features also influenced the evolution of the mantle, crust, and the atmosphere.