Malabar River Festival 2024 to hit Kerala’s white water rapids this July

The Malabar River Festival 2024 is set to thrill adventure lovers as it returns for its 10th edition in Kozhikode as announced by Kerala Tourism on X (formerly Twitter).

Running from July 25 to 28, the event will feature various categories, including kayak slalom, boater cross and downriver competitions — drawing participants from across the globe.

The Malabar River Festival is an exhilarating festival where kayakers from around the world compete in the rapid waters of Iruvazhinjipuzha and Chalipuzha in Kozhikode. This festival, also known as Malabar’s Kayak Championship, significantly boosts the adventure tourism scene in Kerala. It features world-class athletes participating in challenging events such as The Extreme Race, Boater Cross and Giant Slalom. In addition to these high-octane competitions, the festival also hosts activities like whitewater rafting, kayak training and local slalom competitions.

The 2024 festival will host over 100 national-level kayakers from India and professionals from more than 20 countries. Events include exciting programs like water rallies, swimming championships, water polo and fish bait contests. Organised by the Adventure Tourism Promotion Society (ATPS), the District Tourism Promotion Council and the Kozhikode District Panchayat, the festival aims to put Kerala’s rivers on the map as aworld-class kayaking destinations and inspire both professional and local kayakers.