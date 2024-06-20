On a path to ahimsa

This ancient religion, founded in North India in the 6th century BCE, gradually made its way southward into the deccan and peninsular India, profoundly impacting the region’s spiritual and cultural landscape.

The spread of Jainism to South India is often attributed to the migration and missionary activities of Jain monks, known for their scholastic and ascetic traditions. With dynasties like the Kadambas, Gangas and Chalukyas embracing and promoting Jainism, royal patronage played a significant role towards their movement.

These rulers not only built magnificent temples and statues but also encouraged the establishment of Jain educational institutions, fostering a vibrant intellectual climate. Today, South India hosts numerous Jain pilgrimage sites, each narrating the profound history and enduring legacy of this ancient faith.

While Jainism was the most popular religion in the region as proven by several texts and rock edicts in modern Tamil Nadu and Kerala, the religion and a sizeable population of practitioners only continue to live on in Karnataka. We explore four basadis (temples) epitomising Jainism’s heritage in the region as a part of this trail…