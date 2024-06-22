Offshore wind set for rapid global expansion by 2030

Acceleration on cards

A Global Offshore Wind Report 2024 released by Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) reveals that at least 10 countries with substantial offshore wind resources and at the frontier of the energy transition are focused on accelerating the growth. These countries include Japan, South Korea, India and Brazil.

This year, Ocean Energy Pathway, an independent not-for-profit organisation, which works with industry, governments, and civil society organisations to accelerate offshore wind in key global markets through investing in high quality technical assistance, has launched operations in Brazil, Japan and South Korea. Preparations for new teams in OEP’s other priority countries, including India and the Philippines, are underway. The report says offshore was poised for truly global growth after 2023 saw the second-highest annual installations as well as key policy developments that set the foundations for accelerated expansion of the industry over the next decade.

In 2023, despite the macroeconomic challenges faced by the sector in some key markets, the wind industry installed 10.8 GW of new offshore wind capacity, taking the global total to 75.2 GW. New capacity increased 24% on the previous year, a growth rate the GWEC expects to see continue up to 2030, if the present increase in policy momentum continues.

Ben Backwell, CEO, GWEC, said: “Installing almost 11 GW of offshore wind is the leading edge of a new wave of offshore wind growth. Policy progress - especially across the Asia-Pacific region and the Americas - has set us on course to regularly install record-breaking capacity annually, and pass the 380 GW target set up by the Global Offshore Wind Alliance. That means offshore wind is on course to achieve the tripling ambition set at COP28 in Dubai.