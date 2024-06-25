Endothelial keratoplasty: Mild intervention to treat eye infection

KOCHI: At a young age of 29, Jishnu, from Kottayam in Kerala, was suffering from an infection in his cornea that could potentially lead to blindness. Though he underwent a therapeutic corneal transplantation earlier, it failed and affected his vision. When all hope seemed to fade away, his vision was saved through a one-day procedure - pre-descemet endothelial keratoplasty (PDEK).

"Jishnu, a fisherman, was suffering from a severe fungal infection in his right eye around one-and-a-half years ago. He had undergone therapeutic corneal transplantation (keratoplasty) to treat his severe corneal infection. However, due to the nature of the infection, the transplanted corneal tissue failed, greatly affecting his vision. We identified the diseased part of the cornea (endothelial layer, which is the innermost layer of the cornea) and replaced it with tissues harvested from a healthy cornea using PDEK," said Dr P Sanjana, consultant ophthalmologist at Agarwal's Eye Hospital in Kochi.

Minimally invasive

Pre-descemet endothelial keratoplasty is one of the methods of endothelial keratoplasty (EK), a procedure that removes and transplants the affected layer of the cornea rather than transplanting the whole cornea.

"Endothelial keratoplasty (EK) is a precise and less invasive corneal transplant surgery used to treat diseases affecting the endothelium, the cornea's innermost layer," according to Dr Ashwin Santosh Shetty, consultant in ophthalmology, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore.

"The endothelium keeps the cornea clear and healthy. When it's damaged, one can have blurred vision. EK surgery replaces only the diseased endothelium with healthy donor tissue," he said, adding that EK is preferred for conditions like Fuchs' endothelial corneal dystrophy, pseudophakic bullous keratopathy, and other endothelial diseases.

"EK is a newer procedure, where the affected layer of the cornea out of the six layers, is transplanted. In the conventional method of treatment, if any of these layers are damaged, we used to transplant the whole thickness of the cornea," said Dr Aneeta Jabbar, chief surgeon with the Cornea Unit at Little Flower Hospital in Angamaly, Ernakulam.