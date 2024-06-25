National policy for antibiotics use, combating infectious diseases is need of the hour: Prof Ashutosh Biswas

Infectious diseases are steadily becoming a global challenge with the emergence of Covid-19, Nipah, and deadly human bird flu (H9N2). Factors influencing the survival of microorganisms which spread the diseases include climatic change, poor sanitation, deforestation, urbanisation and change in lifestyle. Hemant Kumar Rout discusses with AIIMS Bhubaneswar executive director Prof Ashutosh Biswas, an expert in infectious diseases, on how to combat such diseases. Edited excerpts:

What are the current trends in infectious diseases in India and how have they evolved over the past decade?

Infectious diseases are the greatest enemy of human beings and it is a global challenge. The diseases can undermine the resilience of communities, drag them into poverty and have devastating consequences on the economy. There are several emerging infectious diseases trends observed over the past decades such as Covid-19, SARS, MERS, pandemic influenza, avian flu, swine flu, dengue, chikungunya, Zika, Nipah, scrub typhus, typhoid, leptospirosis, lyme diseases, hantavirus, hepatitis, HIV/AIDS, Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever, Kyasanur forest disease. Increasing trends of various resistant organisms such as e-coli, salmonella, MDR and XDR-TB and community-acquired pneumonia are also being observed.

Which infectious diseases pose the greatest public health threat in different regions of India, and why?

Vector-borne diseases such as dengue, chikungunya, malaria, zika, Japanese encephalitis, and scrub typhus poses a great public health challenge in almost all states in India. Drug resistance organisms have also become serious health challenges for higher morbidity and mortality.

How effective are current vaccination programmes in India against preventable infectious diseases?

Although a strong vaccination programme for children and new-borns for prevention of various infectious diseases is already in place, 100% vaccination coverage among children is doubtful. There are many vaccines which are usually taken during the adult period for prevention of infections. However, the adult vaccination programme is very much neglected among people because of lack of awareness. It is proven that some infections also cause cancer in humans and there are vaccines available to prevent these cancers if vaccinated on time.