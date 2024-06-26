The shifting plates

Earthquakes, tremors and landslides are not new to the North Indian topography, but their increasing frequency is alarming. The Joshimath tragedy of 2023 and the more recent tunnel collapse in Uttarakhand have raised ecological concerns in the mountain regions, especially the foothills of the Himalayas. Even the Everest base camp seems to be flooding with people, in recent times.

There are many popular hill stations, and pilgrim centres on the foothills, and the Ganges plains, that hold extreme significance to the people of India. But, these locations have become overcrowded, which is also raising environmental concerns. So is overpopulation the only concern? Not really! The Himalayas do not face only external problems from overcrowding. There is a more natural, internal change that takes place in this magnificent mountain range every year that could soon put a lot of these Indian hill stations ‘under the sheets’ of these mountain ranges.

The Indian subcontinent, situated at the collision zone of two major tectonic plates -- the Indian Plate and the Eurasian Plate -- began around 50 million years ago, giving rise to the Himalayan mountain range through a process known as orogenesis. The Himalayas are young fold mountains, as they were formed only a few million years ago, and continue to rise every year, and the Indian subcontinent continues to move northwards, into Asia, which explains the frequent earthquakes and landslides in the region today.

The movement of tectonic plates in the Himalayan region is driven by the process of plate tectonics, wherein the Earth’s lithosphere is divided into several rigid plates that float on the semi-fluid asthenosphere beneath them. The Indian Plate, moving northward at a rate of about 5 cm a year, continues to converge with the Eurasian Plate, leading to compression, uplift, and folding of the Earth’s crust in the Himalayan region. This tectonic activity is responsible for the seismicity and mountain-building processes that characterise the Himalayas. In recent years, there has been growing concern over the rapid movement of the Himalayan tectonic plates and the potential risks it poses to the hill stations of North India and the plains across the River Ganga.