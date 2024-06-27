Road to rejuvination

Considered to be one of the most holistic approaches to treating the human body, India is a hub for ayurveda. Meaning life knowledge, ayurveda originated in India over 3,000 years ago and this ancient system of medicine majorly focuses on the inner strength of the body, which, which as a chain reaction affects your outer appearance. But when one thinks about ayurveda in India, the first place that pops up is Kerala. Here, we bring you five lesser-known destinations across the country that house ayurvedic retreats.
Uttarakhand
Popularly known as Devbhoomi or Land of Gods due to the presence of various religious pilgrimage sites, Uttarakhand is a must-visit for its picturesque landscapes, alpine lakes and dense forest cover. But the state offers much more than just that with wellness tourism taking the top spot. For those who don’t know, the prominence of ayurveda in Uttarakhand can be traced back to books written by multiple ayurvedic scholars and practitioners such as acharya Charaka, who authored the Charaka Samhita — one of the foundational texts of ayurveda. The hot springs of Tapt Kund and Gangnani are said to cure skin and scalp ailments and arthritis due to their high sulphur content. Similarly, Kasar Devi in Almora has one of the world’s top three geomagnetic fields where the emission of cosmic energy is high and as a result, it has emerged as an attractive meditation destination. Head to Six Senses Vana on the outskirts of Dehradun for a great and indulgent experience.
Karnataka
Karnataka is not just known for its rich cultural heritage and majestic palaces but also as a destination for those seeking a holistic healing experience through ayurveda. Here, you can choose a range of treatments including rejuvenation therapies, stress management programs and personalised ayurvedic consultations. You can explore the state’s historical landmarks and immerse yourselves in the ancient wisdom of ayurveda, all while experiencing the warmth and hospitality of the local culture. Mysuru has now become a popular destination for holistic and wellness tourism. Head to Indus Valley Ayurvedic Centre or IVAC at Chamundi Hills for a therapeutic experience unlike any other.
Goa
For most of us, Goa is that one spot where you head out to relax, soak in the sun by a beach. Ayurveda is not just a mere treatment form, but has been able to develop deep roots within the state’s lifestyle. What also makes Goa the perfect destination for ayurveda is the warm and humid climate, which is helpful in absorption of ayurvedic herbal treatments and detoxification activities. The ayurvedic centres here provide a vast range of ayurvedic treatments including panchakarma and shirodhara. Head to Amritara Aura Resort & Spa in Mandrem for a experience of a lifetime.
Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh is a major spiritual hub in India, so, it is not a surprise that it is also a destination for traditional ayurvedic treatments. The ayurvedic centers in the state offer a range of traditional treatments, including pizhichil (a warm oil massage), nasya (nasal administration of herbal oils) and udvartana (a herbal powder massage). Experience the spiritual energy here while benefiting from the healing powers of ayurveda. The holy River Ganga flows through Rishikesh, bestowing a spiritual energy that adds depth to the ayurvedic experience. Amritara Suryauday Haveli at Bangali Tola in Varanasi is one of the best ayurvedic destinations in the state.
Tamil Nadu
This might come as a surprise for you but Tamil Nadu has emerged as a modern hub for ayurveda, blending traditional practices with contemporary advancements. Having developed a robust infrastructure to support medical tourism, including state-of-the-art hospitals, wellness centres and specialised ayurvedic facilities, the state is at the forefront of integrating modern medicine with ayurveda. choose from treatment forms such as samana chikitsa (palliative therapy), sodhana chikitsa (purificatory therapy), rasayana chikitsa, kayakalpa chikitsa and vajeekarana chikitsa. Head to Chariot Beach Resort in Mahabalipuram for a wholesome experience.