ML, Python & AI core skills to rule 2024 job market

With an increasing number of businesses across sectors preferring artificial intelligence (AI) in their projects, companies have started recruiting people with top AI skills. Hiring platform Indeed shared data on the most wanted skills for AI jobs in India and found that the top 5 skills that are in demand include:

Machine Learning,

Python,

AI core skills,

Communication skills, and Natural language processing

Nasscom and BCG recently in their report pointed out that the country's AI market is experiencing explosive growth, with projections indicating it will reach $17 billion by 2027, driven by a 25-35% CAGR. Though there is huge demand, companies are struggling to find the right talent and many IT companies are conducting various AI programmes to upskill their employees.

Hiring firms say it is crucial for job seekers to be aware of and acquire the most in-demand AI skills.

Indeed’s data mention that 42% of generative AI jobs in India mention machine learning, while 40% ask for Python skills. Python is highly valued for its flexibility in AI and machine learning. AI core skills and communication skills are also sought after, appearing in 36% and 23% of job ads, respectively. Other skills that are in demand are natural language processing (20%), TensorFlow (19%), Data Science (17%).

Sashi Kumar, head of sales at Indeed India, said: “India needs to focus on improving skills to be a leader in global discussions about AI. Companies should help their workers learn more to keep up with the needed skills.”

Interest in AI jobs has risen sharply in recent years in India. Indeed’s recent survey indicated the optimism that Indian employers have towards AI, with over 85% expecting AI to create new jobs in 1-5 years.