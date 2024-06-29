Caste of India’s coal

NEW DELHI: India’s energy transition from coal to clean energy is at its crossroads. It poses significant challenges to millions of people belonging to the lower and backward castes, who are directly or indirectly engaged in the coal supply chain. They could end up losing their sole source of livelihood, which would limit their access to education and the health infrastructure.

A new study, “At the Crossroads: Marginalised Communities and the Just Transition Dilemma” carried out by the National Foundation for India (NFI), explored these questions on socio-economic inequality in coal and coal-allied districts in Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Odisha.

India adopted the ‘Just transition’ policy under the Paris Agreement 2015 and further reinforced its commitment to achieve net zero by 2070 at Glasgow in 2021. Under its international obligation, India started legislating policy and schemes to decarbonise its energy and shift to cleaner fuels and technology.

The country’s commitment at the international forum will at some point lead to the phasing down of coal. It will result in job losses for coal miners and workers, which will have a ripple effect on the local economy. Such workers will no longer have their source of income, making it difficult to sustain their families. A consequent drop in the local economy will follow.

Mined coal fuels India’s energy security, which is indispensable for industrial and technological advancement. As much as 75% of the country’s power generation relies on coal-fired plants. The fuel’s phase out will lead to decrease in the demand of coal, leaving millions of coal workers and thousands of power plant workers in the lurch.

However, phasing out of coal will have a positive impact on the environment and benefit the overall health of the economy. “Prevalent theory of energy transition is mostly debated through the lens of sustainability transition and does not sufficiently address the complex inter-mingled web of governance, laws and bodies for different components of energy, land, coal mining and communities,” said Biraj Patnaik, executive director, NFI.