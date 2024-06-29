Fresh push for conservation of the majestic blackbucks

BHUBANESWAR: Buoyed by the success of Gharial conservation in Mahanadi river under the species recovery programme, the Odisha forest department has now initiated measures to revive the population of another majestic species — the blackbuck. The department released 10 of these Indian antelopes in the Balukhand-Konark wildlife sanctuary in Puri this month. The species had once thrived in the area but became locally extinct due to various factors, including poaching and natural disasters.

However, under the species recovery programme, the wildlife wing of the state Forest, Environment and Climate Change department has rolled out a plan that not only intends to revive the blackbuck population in Balukhand-Konark sanctuary, but also aims to preserve the species in different biomes so that it can be supplemented to other forests when the need arises.

Blackbuck is one of the three species of the antelopes found in Odisha, the other two being Nilgai (Boselaphus tragocamelus) and the Chowsingha (Tetracercus quadricornis).

Though conservation efforts in the past have helped the state increase the population of the endangered creature, the Bhetnoi landscape in Ganjam district is the only place in Odisha that holds the single population of the schedule-I animal that prefers plain land having ample water sources.

In the last count in 2023, Ganjam district had a blackbuck population of 7,743, almost double the tally eight years ago. Keeping in view the single population, which is vulnerable to multiple threats and can collapse under pressure, the department initiated measures for reintroduction of the species back to Balukhand and was accorded permission from the wildlife division of the forest ministry in February this year.