Garbhini-GA2 could reduce birth risk

CHENNAI: Indian researchers have developed an artificial intelligence (AI)-based model to accurately predict the duration of pregnancy or gestational period of a foetus in the second and third trimester. This model, GARBH-Ini, could reduce errors by as much as three times compared to other existing models programmed in ultrasound devices.

Accurate pregnancy dating is essential for effective antenatal care. However, finding the age of the fetus can be challenging, especially when mothers reach the hospital after the first 12 weeks. But GARBH-Ini, which is based on genetic algorithms, can work wonders on this front, says a new Lancet study.

Backed by the Union government’s Department of Biotechnology, the GARBH-Ini program (Interdisciplinary Group for Advanced Research on BirtH Outcomes DBT India Initiative) is focused on research on birth outcomes, jointly conducted by IIT Madras and Translational Health Science and Technology Institute, Faridabad.

The researchers used genetic algorithm-based methods to develop the Garbhini-GA2 model, which could estimate the pregnancy dates of Indian women in the second and third trimester much better than currently available models.

The model is trained on sample data from a cohort from Gurugram Civil Hospital in Haryana and Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi and independently validated at Christian Medical College in Vellore. Dr Anne George Cherian, professor of obstetrics and gynaecology at Christian Medical College in Vellore, and one of the authors of the Lancet paper, said gestation age plays an important role in predicting the wellbeing of the foetus. “In India, we tend to have a lot of babies that have growth restrictions. We need to deliver them earlier because they don’t tolerate the labour,” she added. She mentioned that many women in India visit the doctor after the first trimester, which makes it hard to predict gestational age. The existing Hadlock formula to calculate the foetal stats are based on samples for white population from North America. The gestation age deduced from the Hadlock formula could differ up to three weeks. “We don’t want to induce a lady without knowing her accurate gestation period,” Dr Anne said.