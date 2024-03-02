High concentration of microplastics entering human food chain in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: When it comes to environment protection, we talk about air and water pollution since it’s visible and everyone feels it. However, there is an invisible pollutant that has crept deep into our human food chain, but is least understood - microplastics, which are tiny plastic particles less than 5 mm in diameter.

A three-year comprehensive study titled: “Assessment of microplastics in coastal areas, estuaries and lakes in Tamil Nadu” was conducted by Thoothukudi-based Suganthi Devadason Marine Research Institute (SDMRI) with the funding support of Tamil Nadu government.

The 500-page study report, a copy of which is available with The New Indian Express, was released during the recently concluded TN Climate Summit. The results are startling. Based on polymer type and shape, it was established that the biggest contributor is the single-use plastics, which are already banned in Tamil Nadu and a huge public campaign is currently undertaken.

For the study, water, sediment, fish and shellfish samples were collected from 112 locations in 18 districts across the state, including 51 coastal locations in 14 coastal districts, 19 estuaries and 42 lakes. Lake in tourist hotspots such as Kodaikanal, Ooty and Yercaud, were also part of the study.