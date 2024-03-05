Doubting immunity? Take MMR vaccine

“Measles is not like a normal viral fever with rashes. It is an immunosuppressive disease. The chances of severity of other diseases after a measles infection is high. The immunosuppressive effect lasts for a month,” said Dr Sheeja Sugunan, a paediatric intensivist and associate professor of Sree Avittom Thirunal Hospital for Women and Children (SAT Hospital), Thiruvananthapuram.

She stressed the importance of taking the MMR vaccine as a post-exposure prophylaxis to get immediate protection and to prevent further infections among family members.

“If one family member is infected and other family members are not sure about their vaccine history, they should immediately take the MMR vaccine. It is safe and not very costly,” said Dr Sheeja. She however pointed out that the live virus vaccine should not be given to immunocompromised people. To protect such people from getting infected, others around them should take the vaccine, she added.

According to health experts, waning of immunity among adults could also make them susceptible to measles. “Measles used to be a problem in young children. During an epidemic, adults also get infected as their immunity starts waning off. This time measles cases were reported among adolescents, adults, pregnant mothers etc.

If mothers are not immune, babies are also not immune,” said Dr Purushothaman Kuzhikkathukandiyil, professor of paediatrics at MES Medical College, Malappuram.

There is no anti-viral drug for measles. Treatment for measles primarily involves supportive care to manage symptoms such as fever and hydration. Vitamin A supplements are provided to enhance the body's protective mechanisms. The role of antibiotics comes only when there is a secondary infection.

Dr Purushothaman pointed out acute and long-term complications of measles. “Many infected children develop acute complications. It can cause infection anywhere in the body especially the ear, larynx, lungs, brain etc. with pneumonia being a major concern. Measles can cause blindness and neurological problems. The complications and mortality are higher when the child is malnourished,” he said.

In rare cases, he added, the virus hibernates in the brain, mutates and causes a condition called subacute sclerosing panencephalitis (SSPE), a progressive neurological complication of the measles virus with no cure to date, 10 years after the initial infection.

As the measles outbreak continues to pose a significant public health challenge, comprehensive vaccination strategies, heightened surveillance and community awareness are crucial in containing its spread and safeguarding vulnerable populations from potentially devastating effects.