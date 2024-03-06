Where Space Begins

We are approaching summer, and for the residents of the northern hemisphere like us, the night sky sets the stage for the greatest glide-past of human ingenuity. Just that this glide-past happens at a speed of 28,000 kmph. That is the speed at which the International Space Station, or ISS, orbits the Earth at an altitude of 370-480 km. At that pace and height, the space station zips around the Earth every 90 minutes, crossing the sky as we see it in under six minutes.

The ISS is the Earth’s biggest satellite, and technically, the third brightest object in the sky – after the Sun and the Moon. But what makes this ‘satellite’ different is that it’s a large science laboratory, manned by a crew of over six specialists, who stay there for up to six months on specific missions, while some astronauts have remained on board for up to 340 days.

ISS, and other space stations, are among the great achievements of human space research and engineering, and depict our desire to truly go deeper into the cosmos. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi set an ambitious goal of India having its own space station in orbit by 2035, for which ISRO has already started the groundwork. The space station, called the Bharatiya Antariksha Station, is slated to be placed in low-earth orbit, and could house 2-4 astronauts. This feat, while not only boosting ISRO’s already legendary prowess, will also heighten India’s space prestige, putting it in a select club of space-faring nations, including the US, Russia and China. With this, India would become the fourth country to have an independent space station in orbit.