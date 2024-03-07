Girls on the go!

Justice, dignity and hope are three things that International Women’s Day defines and the hue purple symbolises. Honouring the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women worldwide, March 8 — an annual celebration — also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. This year, the United Nations has decided that the day will focus on the theme Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress, with the campaign theme being Inspire Inclusion. This theme aims to inspire individuals to recognise the value of including women in all aspects of society. In a bid to empower women in all aspects of life, several state governments in India have launched initiatives to promote women’s tourism and empowerment in travel.

Via social media, Madhya Pradesh Tourism proudly announced the initiative to boost and promote women’s empowerment and adventure tourism with the launch of Queen On The Wheel. This unique event will take participants on a 7-day journey covering over 1,400 km on their bikes. Flagged off on March 2 in Bhopal, the initial 250 km journey included stops at Chanderi Fort, Pranpura Village and Sanchi Stupa before riders head to Kuno. The itinerary features the Kuno Forest Festival and interactions with tribal women, followed by travel to Gwalior.

Subsequent days witness bikers in Orchha, exploring Mitaoli and Padavli via Sonagiri. The journey continues to Khajuraho, with a 180 km trip offering visits to Ladpura rural village and the Ramrajan Temple, along with water activities in the Betwa River. En route to Sagar, they make quick pit stops at renowned temples and the Aadivart Tribal Museum. The trip will conclude with International Women’s Day celebrations, a prize distribution and a closing ceremony in Bhopal tomorrow (March 8).