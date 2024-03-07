Girls on the go!

Justice, dignity and hope are three things that International Women’s Day defines and the hue purple symbolises. Honouring the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women worldwide, March 8 — an annual celebration — also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. This year, the United Nations has decided that the day will focus on the theme Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress, with the campaign theme being Inspire Inclusion. This theme aims to inspire individuals to recognise the value of including women in all aspects of society. In a bid to empower women in all aspects of life, several state governments in India have launched initiatives to promote women’s tourism and empowerment in travel.
Via social media, Madhya Pradesh Tourism proudly announced the initiative to boost and promote women’s empowerment and adventure tourism with the launch of Queen On The Wheel. This unique event will take participants on a 7-day journey covering over 1,400 km on their bikes. Flagged off on March 2 in Bhopal, the initial 250 km journey included stops at Chanderi Fort, Pranpura Village and Sanchi Stupa before riders head to Kuno. The itinerary features the Kuno Forest Festival and interactions with tribal women, followed by travel to Gwalior.
Subsequent days witness bikers in Orchha, exploring Mitaoli and Padavli via Sonagiri. The journey continues to Khajuraho, with a 180 km trip offering visits to Ladpura rural village and the Ramrajan Temple, along with water activities in the Betwa River. En route to Sagar, they make quick pit stops at renowned temples and the Aadivart Tribal Museum. The trip will conclude with International Women’s Day celebrations, a prize distribution and a closing ceremony in Bhopal tomorrow (March 8).
While MP’s neighbouring state’s Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) has announced a 50 percent flat discount on room charges for women travellers between March 1 and 8. The offer is exclusively for women travellers, along with their friends, families and relatives applicable to room bookings at all MTDC resorts in the state, with check-in dates falling between the aforementioned dates. MTDC boasts 29 resorts and restaurants across the state, offering heritage walks, adventure activities and aquatic sports, along with interesting tour packages.
These facilities allow travellers to explore the riches of the state to the fullest. However, the discounted charges will not include food and the female travellers who have booked the room must be present at the time of check-in. Embracing Maharashtra’s cultural heritage, MTDC resorts are renowned for offering comfortable rooms with exclusive views, while its restaurants specialise in the preparation and service of a variety of local dishes from the area.
Karnataka’s KSRTC (Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation)’s budget tourism cell is organising special tour packages from various depots to Wonderla water theme park on the outskirts of Bengaluru to celebrate Women’s Day. Meanwhile, the amusement park has also announced discounts for women on that day. On March 8, Wonderla is giving away an exclusive ‘buy one, get one’ free ticket deal for all women.
They aim to help women spend a day with their friends, family or loved ones while experiencing the joy of Wonderla together. This offer is available only for online bookings. On the day, park entry is reserved for women only. This offer is applicable at Wonderla’s Bengaluru, Kochi and Hyderabad parks. It also includes interactive events, games and live performances along with special food packages. How will you bring in this women’s day?