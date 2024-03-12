CAR T-cell therapy: Cancer treatment at one-tenth the cost

Dr Saroj Prasad Panda, head of paediatric oncology and haematology at SUM Hospital, Bhubaneswar, said unlike chemotherapy and radiation, which kill both healthy and cancerous cells, this immunotherapy targets only cancer cells with better precision.

“CAR T-cells are like administering patients a living drug. The CAR T-cells are made from the T-cells of the patient after reprogramming them in a laboratory setting to produce proteins on their surface for a receptor called chimeric antigen receptor. The cells are then grown and multiplied in the lab before infusion in the patient’s body. It then recognises and binds to specific proteins on the surface of cancer cells directly killing them,” he said. So far, the foundations of cancer treatment have been surgery, chemotherapy and radiation therapy. Even as new categories of treatment have helped transform the treatment landscape for people with cancer and emergence of targeted therapies, they are either not long term or there are reports of relapses after a limited period.

However, with a success rate of over 80%, the CAR T-cell therapy has been successful in preventing relapses in its initial phases of trials. As cancer cases in the country are projected to rise the coming years, which can go beyond 15 lakh per year from next year and death of around 10 lakh patients, the therapy is set to revolutionise cancer treatment.

Dr Neeraj Siddharthan, head of clinical haematology at Amrita Hospital, Kochi, said CAR T-cell therapy offers new hope for previously untreatable conditions. “CAR T-cell therapy represents a ground breaking approach to cancer treatment, with the potential to provide long-term remission and care for certain types of blood cancers. The therapy, which is very expensive (around `4 crore to `5 crore abroad), is now being made affordable in our country with some indigenous developments,” he said.

Different types of cancer have different antigens. Each kind of CAR T-cell therapy is made to fight a specific kind of cancer antigen. So the therapy made for one type of cancer won’t work against another type of cancer. Clinical trials are also ongoing for its role in solid tumours like glioblastoma, cervical cancer, head and neck cancer and lung cancers.

Multiple industries and academic institutions like CMC Vellore, HCG Hospitals and Apollo Hospitals are now working to get more affordable and accessible CAR T-cell therapies. Since more partners are involved in developing the therapies, the country will have more accessibility and scalability leading to reduction in the cost of therapy.

(With inputs from Anna Jose @ Kochi and Aknisree Karthik @ Bengaluru)