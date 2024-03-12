Menopause is normal, part of ageing

NEW DELHI: Menopause marks the end of a woman’s menstrual cycles and fertility, and typically occurs in women in their late 40s to early 50s, although it can happen earlier or later. It is diagnosed when a woman has gone without menstruation for 12 consecutive months, indicating cessation of ovarian function. The diagnosis involves a combination of symptoms reported by the patient, physical examination and hormonal tests.

According to Dr Manpreet Sodhi, consultant, obstetrics and gynaecology, Paras Health, Gurugram, early menopause, which occurs before the age of 45, is becoming more common. “These can be attributed to lifestyle factors such as smoking, specific medical treatments like chemotherapy or radiation therapy, genetics, and underlying health conditions. The symptoms can be diverse and vary in severity,” she added.

Up to 12% of women globally begin menopause between the ages of 40 to 44. Another 2-4% of women start menopause even earlier, before the age of 40, and it is dubbed as premature ovarian insufficiency, according to a Lancet report. Common symptoms include hot flashes, night sweats, mood swings, vaginal dryness, sleep disturbances and irregular periods. These symptoms can last for several years, with some women experiencing them for a decade or more

“Hormonal changes during menopause involve a decline in oestrogen and progesterone production by the ovaries. Additionally, follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) levels increase as the body tries to stimulate the ovaries to produce more oestrogen,” Dr Sodhi said. There arelong-term health risks associated with menopause.