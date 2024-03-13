Behind the Science: Alice Ball, a cure to leprosy

Born on July 24, 1982, Alice Augusta Ball was an American chemist who discovered ‘Ball Theory’, which was the most effective method of treating leprosy during the early 20th century. She was the third of four children, with a younger sister and two older brothers.

Her father worked as a newspaper editor and her mother was a photographer, while her grandfather was a photographer as well. Her parents’ and grandfather’s love for photography played a major role in her love for chemistry, as they worked with iodine-sensitive plates and mercury vapours to develop photographs.

Alice went to study chemistry at the University of Washington, from where she earned a bachelor’s degree in pharmaceutical chemistry in 1912. Thereafter, she did her master’s in chemistry from the University of Hawaii, making her the first African American and the first woman to receive this distinction from the university.

Her master’s thesis titled, ‘The Chemical Constituents of Piper methysticum; or The Chemical Constituents of the Active Principle of the Ava Root’, included the study of the chemical properties of the Kava plant species, which was widely used in the treatment of headaches, anxiety, kidney disorders and other hyperactive illnesses.