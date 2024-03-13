Panama Canal: Grand engineering between two vast oceans

The Panama Canal stands as one of the most remarkable engineering achievements of the modern era, revolutionising global maritime trade by providing a shortcut between the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans.

Spanning approximately 82 km across the Isthmus of Panama, this intricate waterway facilitates the passage of ships, significantly reducing travel time and costs for vessels traversing between the two oceans. Understanding the functioning of the Panama Canal involves delving into its complex system of locks, artificial lakes, navigation channels, and operational protocols.

Central to the operation of the Panama Canal is its ingenious lock system. Comprising three sets of locks -- Miraflores and Pedro Miguel on the Pacific side, and Gatun on the Atlantic side -- these hydraulic structures serve to lift ships from sea level to that of Gatun Lake, situated 85 feet above sea level, and then lower them back down on the other side.

This feat is achieved through a series of interconnected chambers, each filled and emptied with water to adjust the elevation of the vessels. Ships enter the locks, and massive gates seal the chambers, allowing them to be either flooded or drained as needed to raise or lower the ships, thus facilitating their passage through the canal.

Gatun Lake serves as a reservoir to supply the water required for the functioning of the locks. This artificial lake created by damming the Chagres River not only provides the necessary water volume, but also helps regulate the flow and maintain the operation of the canal.