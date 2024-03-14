Kaziranga calling!

In the tranquil dawn of an Assamese morning, we set forth on a journey through the verdant landscapes of Kaziranga National Park, hoping to glimpse the majestic big cats and giant horn-bearing herbivores that roam its wilds. Little did we know that just a week after this visit of ours, the UNESCO Heritage Site would emerge as India’s next trending destination of the year, courtesy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on March 9, as part of a frenetic nationwide campaign which included a two-day stopover in Assam.

What cast the spotlight on this park all of a sudden? Not just PM Modi’s day-two visit and overnight stay, but also the golden jubilee celebration of Kaziranga National Park’s declaration as a national park in February 1974. Our research revealed that February is perhaps the best time to visit Kaziranga, with its mild and dry climate.

The winter season increases the chances of spotting rhinos as the grass burns off, providing a clearer view. So, we boarded a flight and reached Guwahati, but our journey was far from over; we still had a four-hour drive ahead of us before settling into our accommodations.

Kaziranga offers one of the best safari experiences in India and to fully immerse oneself in the unparalleled beauty of the jungle, we were told that a stay close to the park is a must. Multiple platforms offer customisable packages, but we recommend checking the park’s official website for the best options for overnight stays and safari bookings. Near the Kohora and Bagori zones of Kaziranga National Park, tourists can find the best places to stay and check out; and resorts and hotels that offer curated experiences, including government-run lodges, private accommodations and camps.

The celebrity-approved Diphlu River Lodge is a standout choice, boasting bungalows with local hut-style architecture overlooking the river and jungle just 3 km from the elephant ride point of Kaziranga National Park. As we journeyed on NH27, surrounded by lush greenery and rolling hills, we couldn’t resist stopping for a kulhad chai break, a quintessential experience in the northeastern state known for its tea plantations.

The sun began to set, casting a golden hue as we briefly dozed off, only to be awakened by our driver’s voice who was pointing to the left. We had entered the animal corridor, running parallel to Kaziranga and what a mesmerising sight it was. The sun, painted the sky with hues of gold and pink as we witnessed a herd of deer gathering near a small lake within the protected area.

Numerous birds made their way back home and to our amazement, rhinos grazed peacefully, unbothered by the vehicles passing by. Our excitement peaked as we imagined what the safari held in store for us the next day. Thanks to the adrenaline rush, sleep eluded us, but luckily, the hotel had organised an exuberant Bihu dance performance, a provision common in hotels in the area. The troupe not only entertained us but also educated us about the history of the dance, the use of japi (cap) and local musical instruments like gogona (jaw harp), xutuli and pepa (hornpipe).

As we embarked on our jeep safari through Bagori in the Western Range of the safari area, the next morning, our chaperone made us aware of the story of how when Mary Curzon, the wife of the Viceroy of India — Lord Curzon of Kedleston, visited the park and unfortunately couldn’t even come across one rhino. She then persuaded her husband to protect the species and the park. Luckily we were greeted by a plethora of winged creatures, including the lesser white-fronted goose, ferruginous duck and swamp francolin.

Besides Indian Rhinoceros, a mother elephant bathing her young one and a multitude of sambar, swamp deer, fawns bathing in the sun and stags resting by the lake were a sight to behold. The spotting of a dead wild water buffalo alerted us to the movement of a tiger disappearing into the woods, possibly disturbed by the vibrations of our jeep. Checking out of our sojourn and driving away from Kaziranga, we couldn’t help but look back at the park area one last time, testing our luck for more rhino sightings by the highway and we were not disappointed. Jeep safari starts at Rs 630 per person and Rs 3,800 for a jeep with six pax.