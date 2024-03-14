Lakshadweep to get closer to the mainland!

FLY91, a new regional carrier based in Goa, is on a mission to enhance air connectivity between tier 2 and tier 3 towns in India, enabling the next 100 million Indians to take flight. The airline draws inspiration from the country code ‘+91,’ which unifies India through seamless communication and similarly, the airline aspires to make air travel accessible to every Indian.

Despite the considerable growth in air traffic over the past decade, the founders of FLY91 remain steadfast in their vision. With aviation veterans Manoj Chacko and Harsha Raghavan at the helm, the airline is set to take to the skies this month with two aircraft, with plans to add four more to the fleet by September.

Over the next five years, FLY91 aims to expand its fleet by adding six turboprops annually. The airline has opted for the ATR 72-600 fleet, a smart choice for efficient and sustainable operations from most regional airports in the country. FLY91 recently received its first ATR 72-600, leased from Dubai Aerospace Enterprise.

Operating from Goa Mopa Airport, also known as Manohar International Airport, FLY91 has secured its air operator permit (AOP) from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The airline expressed its gratitude to Jyotiraditya M Scindia (Union Minister for Civil Aviation & Steel) for their support via X.

FLY91’s team includes captain Akshay Renavikar as head of flight operations, Jagtesh Saini as head of ground operations and captain Deepak Gandhi as head of flight safety, among others. Recently, the airline also unveiled the uniforms for its cabin crew and pilots. Crew members are free to choose an Indian language of their choice on their name badge, embracing the diversity of our country, while the airline’s logo, inspired by the butterfly, symbolises its mission to bridge distances and hearts across the nation, embodying India’s mesmerising beauty and vibrancy.

With a strong emphasis on customer service, FLY91 is committed to delivering reliable, comfortable and affordable flights. Through a digital-first approach, the airline ensures an efficient booking and travel experience for passengers by making all touchpoints digitally accessible. FLY91 will initially operate from five stations — Goa, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Agatti and Sindhudurg — with plans to expand to Jalgaon, Pune, and Nanded shortly thereafter. Flight routes will include Goa-Agatti and Bengaluru-Agatti, initially operating twice or thrice weekly and eventually becoming daily by mid-June. This expansion will significantly increase accessibility to residents of these regions.