Navigating radiation therapy: What patients should expect

Cancer continues to pose a significant global health challenge, with millions of lives affected by its impact each year. Despite India witnessing a staggering 28% increase in its cancer burden over the past two decades, accessibility to cancer care remains a significant challenge, exacerbated by issues of advanced-stage diagnosis. Amidst these challenges, radiation therapy continues to be one of the more effective options to treat cancer. Navigating radiation therapy can be a daunting prospect for cancer patients. However, understanding the treatment process is vital for patients, as it can help ease the anxiety.

What is radiation therapy?

Radiation therapy, also known as radiotherapy, is a well-established standard treatment modality for various types of cancer. It involves using precisely focused high-energy radiation beams to target and destroy cancer cells while minimising damage to surrounding healthy tissue. It can be used by itself as the only treatment or in combination with surgery, chemotherapy, or both. Sometimes radiation is used to shrink a tumour before surgery (neoadjuvant therapy) or given after surgery to halt the growth of remaining cancer cells (adjuvant therapy). Radiation may also be combined with chemotherapy (chemoradiation) to destroy cancer cells. In people with advanced cancer, radiation may be used to reduce suffering brought on by the disease.

A step-by-step approach

The journey starts with a consultation with a radiation oncologist, who reviews your medical history, conducts a physical examination and discusses treatment options and goals. Following the initial consultation, patients undergo a simulation process to precisely plan their radiation treatment which involves imaging scans, such as CT or MRI, to map out the treatment area and formulate a tailored treatment plan. Techniques such as skin markings, masks or specialised positioning aids ensure accurate targeting of the cancerous tissue while minimising exposure to healthy organs.

Types of radiation therapy

Radiation therapy can be delivered in a variety of forms depending on the type of cancer, the location of the tumour, and whether it has spread. External-beam radiation therapy is the most common form of the treatment. It is applied to the body by a machine, most often in the form of x-rays but sometimes as charged particles called protons or other types of energy. Radiation therapy can also be delivered internally by placing radioactive material in the body near tumours (called brachytherapy). Examples of radiotherapy: