Vaccinate kids to lower risk of respiratory infections

BENGALURU: As the prevalence of common respiratory issues in children is on the rise, experts are emphasising the importance of preventive measures and advanced treatments. The most common respiratory diseases affecting children include asthma, characterised by symptoms like wheezing, shortness of breath, and chest tightness, often accompanied by fever if triggered by an infection.
“A child's vulnerability to respiratory illnesses is influenced by genetics and environmental exposures. A family history of conditions like asthma increases risk, while exposure to tobacco smoke, air pollution, allergens, and indoor mould can irritate and inflame young lungs. Premature birth and low birth weight are also significant risk factors due to underdeveloped lungs and weaker immune systems, respectively,” Dr Narayanaswamy, paediatrician and founder of Athreya Hospital in Bengaluru said.
Symptoms of respiratory illnesses
Bronchiolitis, prevalent in infants, presents with symptoms such as wheezing, coughing, rapid and difficult breathing
Pneumonia manifests with symptoms like fever with chills, cough, rapid breathing, chest pain and fatigue
Croup typically involves a barking cough, hoarseness, and difficulty breathing
Flu exhibits sudden onset of fever or chills, cough, sore throat, runny nose, body aches, headaches, and possibly vomiting and diarrhoea in some children
Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) infection, common in infants and young children, shares symptoms akin to a cold.
As a preventive measure, children should be vaccinated as a primary defence. “Vaccines, including those for influenza, measles, whooping cough, and pneumococcal infections, significantly lower the risk of contracting these diseases,” Dr Narayanaswamy said.
Highlighting the latest strides in diagnosing and managing childhood respiratory illnesses, Dr Ilin Kinimi, consultant, paediatric pulmonology and sleep medicine at Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road, Bengaluru, said, “In asthma management, emphasis lies on education, environmental modifications, personalised action plans and pharmacological interventions to optimise control and minimise exacerbations. Collaborative efforts with allergists and immunologists are pivotal for pinpointing triggers and administering targeted therapies like allergy immunotherapy or biologics.”
Innovations in devices such as inhalers and nebulisers are making them more child-friendly and efficient in drug delivery, bolstering adherence to long-term medications. Pulmonary function tests and employing techniques like forced oscillation techniques and impulse oscillometry furnish critical insights into lung capacity and airway resistance, particularly advantageous for younger patients.
“Advanced imaging modalities like high-resolution computed tomography and MRI enhance diagnostic accuracy and precision for interventional procedures by detecting structural abnormalities and assessing lung development,” Dr Ilin added.
Dr Ilin said that endobronchial interventions and minimally invasive thoracic surgeries are revolutionising treatment approaches, ensuring shorter hospital stays and improved patient comfort.
“Home ventilation devices like BIPAP and CPAP machines, alongside telemedicine and digital healthcare platforms, are breaking down geographical barriers and providing remote monitoring, thus improving access to specialised care and reducing healthcare costs,”
Dr Ilin said and added that the integration of multidisciplinary teams comprising pulmonologists, gastroenterologists, physiotherapists and social workers is optimising outcomes for children with complex respiratory conditions like cystic fibrosis or neuromuscular disorders.