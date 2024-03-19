Vaccinate kids to lower risk of respiratory infections

Symptoms of respiratory illnesses

Bronchiolitis, prevalent in infants, presents with symptoms such as wheezing, coughing, rapid and difficult breathing

Pneumonia manifests with symptoms like fever with chills, cough, rapid breathing, chest pain and fatigue

Croup typically involves a barking cough, hoarseness, and difficulty breathing

Flu exhibits sudden onset of fever or chills, cough, sore throat, runny nose, body aches, headaches, and possibly vomiting and diarrhoea in some children

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) infection, common in infants and young children, shares symptoms akin to a cold.

As a preventive measure, children should be vaccinated as a primary defence. “Vaccines, including those for influenza, measles, whooping cough, and pneumococcal infections, significantly lower the risk of contracting these diseases,” Dr Narayanaswamy said.

Highlighting the latest strides in diagnosing and managing childhood respiratory illnesses, Dr Ilin Kinimi, consultant, paediatric pulmonology and sleep medicine at Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road, Bengaluru, said, “In asthma management, emphasis lies on education, environmental modifications, personalised action plans and pharmacological interventions to optimise control and minimise exacerbations. Collaborative efforts with allergists and immunologists are pivotal for pinpointing triggers and administering targeted therapies like allergy immunotherapy or biologics.”