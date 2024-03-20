Computerising the map

Gladys West is an unsung hero whose remarkable achievements in the field of mathematics and technology have played a pivotal role in the development of the Global Positioning System (GPS). Gladys West was born in Dinwiddie County, Virginia, in 1930. After graduating from high school as valedictorian, she earned a scholarship to attend Virginia State College, from where she graduated with top honours.

Following her graduation, Gladys embarked on a career as a mathematician, working for the US Naval Proving Ground in Dahlgren, Virginia. It was here that she would make her most significant contributions to science and technology. One of Gladys’ significant undertakings was the development of the Naval Ordinance Research Calculator (NORC). This award-winning programme, devised through approximately 100 hours of computer calculations, aimed to track the movements of Pluto in relation to Neptune. In the 1960s, Gladys assumed the role of project manager for Seasat.

Through her endeavours came GEOSAT, a satellite engineered to create computer-generated models of the Earth’s surface. By instructing computers to factor in gravitational forces, tidal effects, and other variables influencing the Earth’s topography, Gladys and her team devised a programme capable of accurately computing satellite orbits. These calculations paved the way for the creation of a geoid model – a representation of Earth’s shape. This model would later become a crucial component of the GPS system.

At the time, the concept of a global positioning system was still in its infancy, with researchers grappling with numerous technical challenges. One of the most significant obstacles was accurately mapping the Earth’s irregular and ever-changing surface. Gladys’ groundbreaking work on the Geoid, a mathematical model representing the Earth’s gravitational field, provided the solution to this problem. By analysing vast amounts of data collected from satellite observations and using complex algorithms, she was able to develop a highly accurate model of the Earth’s surface that laid the foundation for modern GPS technology.

Gladys’ contributions did not end there. Over the course of her career, she made numerous other significant contributions to the field of geodesy and satellite navigation, publishing numerous research papers and receiving several awards for her work. However, it was not until much later in her life that her role in the development of GPS technology began to receive the recognition it deserved.

In 2018, Gladys was finally inducted into the Air Force Space and Missile Pioneers Hall of Fame, alongside other pioneers of GPS technology. Today, her contribution to GPS technology continues to impact countless lives around the world, enabling everything from precise navigation to disaster relief efforts.