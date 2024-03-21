Indulging in the American dream!

Saving your money for a trip on your own or with friends and family to the USA? Well, here’s a list of five-holiday itineraries that include everything from watching the night sky, spending your time relaxing while you indulge in retail and culinary therapy, hiking in nature’s natural wonderland or revitalising yourself by experiencing art across different states — that will surely leave you with great memories.
Starry skies
If you are keen on night trekking and astrophotography, then visit Utah. With an attractive enchanting sky, spread above these state parks, national parks and open landscapes, stargazing magic in Utah comes alive when the sun goes down. Explore the Milky Way and over 15,000 stars in the world’s first Dark Sky Park or at the Natural Bridges National Monument. This being an all-seasons affair makes it more exciting. Opt for professional tours like Dark Ranger Telescope Tours or Sleeping Rainbow Adventures that would help you easily navigate through these experiences. Looking for where to stay, check out luxury properties like Under Canvas Zion, Moab or Bryce Canyon, all in the vicinity.
Relaxing rendezvous
Enjoy a breezy vacation by the sea in Santa Monica. While sunbathing on the beach is a must-do, you can also explore staying in the chic, art-deco Georgian Hotel or The Pierside Hotel Santa Monica. Indulge yourself with All that Jazz and Sound Sessions in the former while the latter offers stunning views of a lit Colorado Esplanade and free beachside yoga with a pint of beer. Unmissable food trails via Burgette, Sweet Maple, Modern Bread & Bagel and Impasta take you on a culinary journey while fashion boutiques like Pieces Los Angeles, Cleo Centric, and El Husuba take care of pulchritudinous passions.
Artistic adventure
Art is everywhere, from the open streets of the city to the canvassed walls of the museum — this is how Philadelphia can be described. With a thriving cultural and diverse art front, the city boasts several museums, including the Philadelphia Museum of Art, The Barnes Foundation, The Rodin Museum, The Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts and the newest on the block — Calder Gardens, dedicated to artist Alexander Calder. Alternatively, you may also book a tour with Mural Arts Philadelphia Tours and check out community-based public art spread across a wide expanse of neighbourhoods on foot, trolley, train or segway.
Glamorous glamping
Love the wild or the idea of chilling amidst nature’s bounty? Then it’s time to manifest it in California. With glamping emerging as the newest combination of outdoor relaxation and adventure, it’s time to hop on to the trip! Check out the geological wonders at Yosemite National Park while staying at the Wildhaven Yosemite just on the outskirts, which offers, apart from the scenic views, fully furnished tents and cabins. Opt for their hiking trails or head out for a picnic. If you want to make the trip even more happening then rent a luxury campervan. You can park them wherever you deem fit and enjoy the night. Each campervan is fitted with ultra-modern amenities and sleeps two, three or four persons. And yes, keep a map handy.
Fictional fantasies
Ever imagine yourself in Sheldon’s Spot lazying around with your friends in Central Perk or having a feast at the Great Hall in Hogwarts? Well now you can do all of that at the Warner Brother’s Studio Tour in Los Angeles. Yes, while the Hollywood signage still remains an awesome monument, getting to see the recreated sets and interactive production props at the studio has increasingly attracted more people through the years. Don’t forget to get yourself some merch of your favourite shows.