Indulging in the American dream!

Saving your money for a trip on your own or with friends and family to the USA? Well, here’s a list of five-holiday itineraries that include everything from watching the night sky, spending your time relaxing while you indulge in retail and culinary therapy, hiking in nature’s natural wonderland or revitalising yourself by experiencing art across different states — that will surely leave you with great memories.

Starry skies

If you are keen on night trekking and astrophotography, then visit Utah. With an attractive enchanting sky, spread above these state parks, national parks and open landscapes, stargazing magic in Utah comes alive when the sun goes down. Explore the Milky Way and over 15,000 stars in the world’s first Dark Sky Park or at the Natural Bridges National Monument. This being an all-seasons affair makes it more exciting. Opt for professional tours like Dark Ranger Telescope Tours or Sleeping Rainbow Adventures that would help you easily navigate through these experiences. Looking for where to stay, check out luxury properties like Under Canvas Zion, Moab or Bryce Canyon, all in the vicinity.