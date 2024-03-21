Southern Railways’ to add special toy train service in the Nilgiris soon

The Southern Railway Salem Division has unveiled plans for a special mountain toy train service that will run on the picturesque Mettupalayam-Ooty-Coonoor-Ooty route, catering to tourists in the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu. Scheduled to operate from March 29, the train aims to enthral visitors during the summer season with its scenic journey through the Nilgiri Hills. The current vintage-themed train, part of the Mountain Railways of India holding UNESCO World Heritage status, offers a unique travel experience. Built by the British in 1908, it is the only operational rack railway in India. Passengers can sit back, relax, and admire stunning views of hills and valleys as the train winds its way up the track.

Starting from Mettupalayam, this train passes through several charming hill stations, including Coonoor, Wellington, Lovedale and Fern Hill, before reaching its final destination, Ooty. Covering 46 km, the train takes nearly 5 hours to reach Ooty. The Salem Division has outlined a schedule for the special mountain train, operating between Mettupalayam-Ooty on Fridays and Sundays, and Ooty-Mettupalayam on Saturdays and Sundays, from March 29 to July 1, 2024.

The journey promises passengers breathtaking scenery, passing through 206 bridges and 16 caves, making the journey truly exhilarating. The route in the Nilgiris is known for its scenic beauty, tea gardens and hill stations like Ooty and Coonoor. But Mettupalayam in the Coimbatore plains is also famous for its agriculture, particularly its production of turmeric, betel leaves and mangoes. Additionally, the popular Black Thunder Water Theme Park and the Kallar Horticultural Park are must-visit destinations in the area.

Officially known as Udhagamandalam, Ooty — poised as one of India’s most popular mountain getaways — features stunning landscapes with rolling hills, lush greenery and tea gardens. Home to the highest peak in the Nilgiri Hills, Doddabetta, the hill station boasts several historic buildings, churches and temples alongside a picturesque man-made lake constructed in the early 19th century. While Coonoor, known for its tea production, offers attractions such as Sim’s Park, Lamb’s Rock Viewpoint and Catherine Falls, adding to the charm of the journey on the mountain toy train.