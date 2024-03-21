Vande Bharat to introduce sleeper coaches later this year

Indian Railways’ Vande Bharat Express, a medium-distance super-fast express service, is set to enhance passenger comfort with the introduction of sleeper coaches. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently gave a glimpse into the sleeper coach variant, highlighting the government’s commitment to modernising rail travel.

Launched on 15 February 2019 and designed by the Research Design and Standards Organisation and manufactured by Integral Coach Factory in Chennai, Vande Bharat Express is a self-propelling Electric Multiple Unit train (EMUs) connecting cities less than 800km apart. The unveiling of the Vande Bharat’s sleeper coaches marks a significant milestone in Indian Railways’ efforts to enhance passenger comfort. These coaches are manufactured using austenitic stainless steel, ensuring high strength and durability.

The Vande Bharat sleeper coaches aim to address the ergonomic challenges traditional sleeper class trains pose. Since the sleeper train is based on the same technology as the chair car, it will offer similar benefits such as jerk-free, noiseless, quick acceleration and deceleration. Passengers can expect improved foot area on the ladder, new toilet designs and better air conditioning with improved control. The seat cushions feature new technology and oxygen levels are maintained at optimal levels.