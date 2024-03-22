GTC 2024: From AI chips to humanoid robots

BENGALURU: Every year, Nvidia GTC (GPU Technology Conference) generates great interest among developers, researchers, and IT professionals as the conference witnesses informative discussions on the latest tech advancements and trends by experts. Over the past 15 years, GTC has grown to be the world's most important AI conference. This year, the conference was held between March 18 and 21 at San Jose, California, and the excitement was around 6G, intelligent robots, among others.

Takeaways from GTC

In his keynote address, Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang, who unveiled high-speed AI graphics processors called Blackwell, NIM microservices, and Omniverse Cloud APIs, said accelerated computing has reached a tipping point and that general-purpose computing has run out of steam. "We need another way of doing computing: so that we can continue to scale; so that we can continue to drive down the cost of computing; so that we can continue to consume more and more computing while being sustainable. Accelerated computing is a dramatic speedup over general-purpose computing, in every single industry,” he said.

Huang announced Project GR00T, a general-purpose foundation model for humanoid robots. At GTC, he brought on stage a pair of diminutive Nvidia-powered robots from Disney Research. "The soul of Nvidia - the intersection of computer graphics, physics, and artificial intelligence... It all came to bear at this moment,” he said.