Growing concern over Similipal’s pseudo-black tigers

BHUBANESWAR: In the dense forests of Similipal Tiger Reserve (TR), India’s fourth biggest tiger habitat, a unique population of melanistic tigers rove freely. However, in-breeding and a closed population, with almost no migratory flow either in or out, have emerged as a looming threat for the striped predators in the tiger land that has no nearby breeding source population.

The Similipal is the lone habitat for melanistic tigers in the world, which makes it a critical bastion for the conservation of these rare big cats with distinctive dark stripe patterns. Yet, the surge in population of these pseudo-black tigers in recent years has raised concern.

Wildlife conservationists and experts opine that the growing melanistic population could be a result of inbreeding and limited genetic diversity that could put the big cat population of the tiger reserve to a heightened risk of genetic dwarfing and isolation.

As per reports, the first confirmed record of the pseudo-melanistic tigers from Similipal was in 1993. Sources, however, said these rare tigers were first officially documented in 2007. More melanistic tigers were documented in the subsequent years. However, by 2021 the population of the melanistic tigers grew to 10, while the All Odisha Tiger Estimation (AOTE) 2023-24 report released by the Odisha government in February this year put the figure of black tigers in Similipal at 13.