Live Coral cover in Gulf of Mannar down to 27%

CHENNAI: The Gulf of Mannar on the southeast coast of India is a major reef region with a significant spatial extent of corals. The fringing reefs around the 21 uninhabited islands harbour incredible biodiversity and support the dependent livelihood of fisherfolk. The islands and the surrounding shallow coastal waters were declared the Gulf of Mannar Marine National Park (GOMMNP) by the Tamil Nadu government in 1986.

The beautiful looking coral reefs not only serve as nursing grounds for fishes, but act as natural submerged breakwaters providing coastal protection and flood reduction through wave breaking. According to one estimate, the average annual benefit that one hectare of coral reefs provide is $3.50 lakh, which is 70 times higher than that of tropical forests.

However, over the years due to climate change and anthropogenic stress, a significant part of the live coral cover has been lost. The Inter-Governmental Panel for Climate Change (IPCC) has predicted that global coral reefs would decline by 70-90% with global warming of 1.5°C by 2100 and go extinct, if it is 2°C or higher.

During the recently concluded TN Climate Summit 2.0, a study report titled: ‘Coral reefs of the Gulf of Mannar: Decadal changes in status and management paradigms’ prepared by Thoothukudi-based Suganthi Devadason Marine Research Institute (SDMRI), which is a pioneering institute in coral reefs conservation, was released. It showed that the live coral cover in the region had decline from 37% in 2005 to 27.3% in 2021. Despite signs of gradual recovery, the pace remains sluggish, with the reef area shrinking from 11,060 hectares to 6,628 hectares over the same period. Alarmingly, many former reef sites are now overrun by macroalgae, with 2,631 hectares currently in a degraded state.