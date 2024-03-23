Why India will miss 2024 deadline for toxic DDT phase out

NEW DELHI: Rachel Carson’s 1962 book, Silent Spring, drew attention of the world for the first time towards the wider and harmful implications of the indiscriminate use of synthetic pesticides, especially Dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane (DDT), on all living organisms. It set off an environmental movement against synthetic pesticides and led to the phase out of DDT from different geographies in the world. But not in India. And Africa.

The Silent Spring period in India and Africa will continue for at least five more years. Some alternatives to DDT have been developed but experts believe they are yet to be tried and tested fully to completely replace the toxic chemical. India is the sole producer of DDT globally since 2008 (China did until 2007). It missed the deadline to phase out the deadly chemical by 2024-end under the Stockholm Convention. The Convention had outlawed the production and use of DDT and other toxic chemicals and limited it to mosquito control.

DDT, a major source of persistent organic pollutants (POPs), was developed in the 1940s to control vector borne diseases like malaria and typhus and other insect borne diseases. It was used by both the military and the civilian administration to control insects in crops and livestock production, institutions, homes and gardens.

In 1960, new evidence started coming up on POPs impacting the environment and human health and many insects developing resistance to it. These chemicals remain intact in the environment for long periods, accumulate the fatty tissue of living organisms and are toxic to human beings and wildlife.