Next-gen CAR T-cell therapy can help cure brain tumour

BHUBANESWAR: In what can be termed as one of the biggest medical breakthroughs in recent times, the Gen-Next CAR T-cell therapy in patients with glioblastoma has shown promising results, bringing enthusiasm among onco surgeons. Recurrent glioblastoma, the most aggressive form of cancerous brain tumour, till now had no effective treatment.

Glioblastoma is among the common primary brain tumours in both Indian and western population. Its prevalence is higher in men, and patients suffering less vigorous glioblastoma have longer endurance with consequent morbidity.

Surgeons at Massachusetts General Hospital, US, have witnessed tremendous outcomes of the therapy during the first phase trial, known as INCIPIENT. The trial was designed to evaluate the safety of CARv3-TEAM-E T-cells in three patients, including a woman, with recurrent glioblastoma. Days after the treatment, all three patients experienced surprising reductions in their tumours, with one achieving near-complete tumour regression.

According to the first-in-human study published in The New England Journal of Medicine, all three patients, ages 74 years, 72 years and 57 years, who were treated with CARv3-TEAM-E T-cells between March and July 2023 experienced dramatic and rapid radiographic tumour regression within days after receiving the T-cells via a single intraventricular infusion.

The patients tolerated the infusions well and all had fever soon after infusion, as was expected from an active CAR T therapy administered into the fluid around the brain. While the 74-year-old man had his tumour regress rapidly after a single infusion of the new CAR-TEAM cells, an MRI conducted on the 57-year-old woman five days after the single infusion showed near-complete tumour regression.