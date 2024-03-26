Staying active can keep check on diabetes in kids

Diabetes is a chronic condition that affects how the body uses glucose for energy. When it comes to children, managing diabetes requires special attention and care. There are two main types of diabetes in children – type 1 and type 2. Diabetes in children can present itself in different forms, with type 1 and 2 being the most common.

Type 1 is an autoimmune condition where the body attacks insulin-producing cells, requiring daily insulin injections for management. On the other hand, type 2 diabetes is often linked to lifestyle factors like obesity and sedentary habits. This type usually develops gradually and may initially be managed through diet and exercise before potentially progressing to medication.

Maturity Onset Diabetes in Young, also known as MODY, is a lesser-known type of diabetes that sets itself apart from common types like type 1 and 2. What makes MODY unique is its hereditary nature – it’s passed down through generations due to mutations in specific genes.

Diabetes in children can present with various symptoms that may indicate the need for further evaluation. Symptoms of type 1 diabetes often include increased thirst, frequent urination, unexplained weight loss, and fatigue. On the other hand, type 2 diabetes symptoms can manifest as increased hunger, darkened skin patches around the neck or armpits, and recurrent infections.

During a physical examination, the presence of velvety thickening of the skin in areas such as the neck or armpits, known as Acanthosis nigricans, can strongly indicate insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes. Children with type 1 diabetes typically have a lean build and exhibit poor insulin secretion. To differentiate between type 1 and 2, specialised tests like c-peptide assay and GAD antibody testing can be conducted.

In cases of MODY, precise genetic testing plays a crucial role in diagnosing this condition. Testing not only aids in confirming the diagnosis, but also helps in correcting any misdiagnoses where children may have been wrongly labelled as having type 1 diabetes. By identifying MODY through genetic testing, children can potentially transition from insulin therapy to more appropriate treatments like sulfonylureas.

It’s worth noting that our centre is among the select few in the country that offers genetic testing for MODY and other monogenic forms of diabetes.

Early detection is key to managing diabetes effectively in children.

Treatment for type 1 diabetes typically involves daily insulin injections to help regulate blood sugar levels. Children may need four or more injections throughout the day.

When it comes to treating type 2 diabetes in children, the approach may vary from that of adults. In cases where lifestyle changes alone are not sufficient, diabetologists may prescribe oral medications like metformin or even insulin therapy.

MODY can be managed with oral medications like sulphonylureas or very rarely with insulin injections, while certain types may not necessitate any treatment. Management of diabetes in children is crucial for their well-being. It involves a holistic approach that encompasses medication, and lifestyle changes.