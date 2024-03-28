St Helena now open to tourists

Positioned nearly midway between southern Africa and Brazil, this British overseas territory, St Helena, was historically accessible only by a gruelling five-night boat journey until 2017. However, with the recent introduction of weekly commercial flights and high-speed internet, the government of St Helena is striving to revitalise its nascent tourism sector. In 2023, approximately 2,100 leisure travellers explored this remote island in the South Atlantic Ocean, renowned as the site of Napoleon Bonaparte’s exile from 1815 until he died in 1821. Today, the island is opening up to visitors, offering a unique blend of history, natural beauty and adventure.

The capital city of Jamestown is a charming mix of old and new, with British Georgian-era colonial buildings lining its streets. Visitors can explore the town’s historic sites, including Napoleon’s residences and original burial grounds. With just over 4,000 residents, the citizens of the island are fondly known as Saints. Emma Phillips, wife of St Helena’s governor Nigel Phillips, points out that the island is a magnet for those with a genuine curiosity for exploration and knowledge, rather than merely seeking sun and cuisine.

St Helena boasts numerous heritage sites dedicated to the deposed French emperor. Tourists can explore his residences and original burial grounds, although his remains were repatriated to France in 1840. For outdoor enthusiasts, St Helena offers a range of activities, from mountain biking and sport fishing to scuba diving in crystal-clear waters.