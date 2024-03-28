The pride of India!

This year, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) submitted nine entries for inclusion in the tentative list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Of these submissions, six sites have been selected and included in the Tentative List of UNESCO World Heritage Sites. The inclusion of these sites in the tentative list not only recognises their outstanding value but also highlights India’s continued efforts to safeguard its cultural and natural heritage. It is a significant milestone in India’s journey towards enhancing their global recognition and protection. Among the selected sites are examples of exceptional architectural beauty, such as ancient temples, forts and palaces, as well as natural wonders that highlight India’s biodiversity and geological heritage.
Varanasi
One of the oldest inhabited cities in the world and renowned for its iconic riverfront along the sacred River Ganga, the riverfront is a unique and integral part of the city’s cultural and spiritual identity. Stretching for about 6.8 kilometres, the ghats are a hub of activity and a focal point for religious ceremonies, rituals and daily life. With their ancient architecture, daily Ganga aarti ceremony, yoga practices and more — the ghats are not just a spiritual and cultural centre but also play a crucial role in the city’s economy, serving as a marketplace for a variety of goods and services, as well as a hub for tourism.
Hire Benkal
This megalithic site located in Gangavati, Karnataka is a remarkable archaeological site offering a glimpse into the prehistoric past of the region. Dating back to the Neolithic and Megalithic ages, the site is home to a collection of megalithic structures that are believed to have been constructed for various purposes, including burial practices, religious rituals or as markers of territory. The dolmens at Hire Benkal are particularly notable, with their large stone slabs arranged in a circular or rectangular fashion to form chambers. These chambers are thought to have been used as burial sites, with the deceased interred along with grave goods. The menhirs, on the other hand, are upright standing stones that may have served as markers or monuments.
Kanchipuram temples
Known as the ‘City of Temples,’ Kanchipuram is renowned for its magnificent temples that showcase the rich architectural and cultural heritage of South India. One of the most famous temples in the city is the Kanchi Kailasanathar Temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva. Built in the 8th century by the Pallava dynasty, this temple is renowned for its exquisite architecture and intricate carvings. The temple complex also includes shrines dedicated to Lord Vishnu and other deities. Other prominent temples are Ekambareswarar Temple, Varadharaja Perumal Temple and Kamakshi Amman Temple.
Bhedaghat & Lametaghat
Located in the Narmada Valley near Jabalpur, Bhedaghat and Lametaghat are two mesmerising destinations known for their geological marvels and the cultural heritage of the region. Bhedaghat is renowned for its stunning marble rocks, towering over the Narmada River. The marble cliffs, with their unique shapes and textures, create a spectacular sight, especially during sunrise and sunset when they reflect myriad hues that can be experienced via a boat ride. While Lametaghat is famous for its ancient temples and rock-cut caves.
Maratha Military Architecture
Showcasing the strategic prowess and architectural skill of the Maratha Empire, the site includes a network of forts and defensive structures across Maharashtra that played a crucial role in their military campaigns and resistance against foreign powers. One of the most iconic examples of Maratha military architecture is the Raigad Fort, located near Pune. Built on a hilltop, the fort is known for its strategic location and strong defensive walls. It served as the capital of the Maratha Empire and was the seat of power for Shivaji I. Another notable structure is the Pratapgad Fort, located in Satara district, which is famous for the Battle of Pratapgad when Shivaji I defeated the forces of the Adil Shahi dynasty.
The Satpura Tiger Reserve
Nestled in the heart of central India, this biodiversity hotspot spread across the rugged terrain of the Satpura Mountain Range, is a reserve encompassing a diverse range of habitats, from dense forests to grasslands, making it a haven for a wide array of flora and fauna. Established in 1981, Satpura Tiger Reserve is not just about tigers; it is a sanctuary for numerous other endangered species, including leopards, sloth bears, Indian wild dogs and various species of deer and antelope. Its rich biodiversity is further complemented by over 250 species of birds, making it a paradise for birdwatchers. What sets Satpura apart is its commitment to responsible ecotourism. Unlike many other reserves, Satpura allows visitors to explore its wilderness on foot, by boat or in open jeeps, which not only minimises the disturbance to wildlife but also fosters a deeper appreciation for nature among visitors.