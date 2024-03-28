The pride of India!

This year, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) submitted nine entries for inclusion in the tentative list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Of these submissions, six sites have been selected and included in the Tentative List of UNESCO World Heritage Sites. The inclusion of these sites in the tentative list not only recognises their outstanding value but also highlights India’s continued efforts to safeguard its cultural and natural heritage. It is a significant milestone in India’s journey towards enhancing their global recognition and protection. Among the selected sites are examples of exceptional architectural beauty, such as ancient temples, forts and palaces, as well as natural wonders that highlight India’s biodiversity and geological heritage.

Varanasi

One of the oldest inhabited cities in the world and renowned for its iconic riverfront along the sacred River Ganga, the riverfront is a unique and integral part of the city’s cultural and spiritual identity. Stretching for about 6.8 kilometres, the ghats are a hub of activity and a focal point for religious ceremonies, rituals and daily life. With their ancient architecture, daily Ganga aarti ceremony, yoga practices and more — the ghats are not just a spiritual and cultural centre but also play a crucial role in the city’s economy, serving as a marketplace for a variety of goods and services, as well as a hub for tourism.

Hire Benkal

This megalithic site located in Gangavati, Karnataka is a remarkable archaeological site offering a glimpse into the prehistoric past of the region. Dating back to the Neolithic and Megalithic ages, the site is home to a collection of megalithic structures that are believed to have been constructed for various purposes, including burial practices, religious rituals or as markers of territory. The dolmens at Hire Benkal are particularly notable, with their large stone slabs arranged in a circular or rectangular fashion to form chambers. These chambers are thought to have been used as burial sites, with the deceased interred along with grave goods. The menhirs, on the other hand, are upright standing stones that may have served as markers or monuments.