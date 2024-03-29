What’s an eSIM and how does it work?

NEW DELHI: Telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced the launch of eSIM services for its prepaid customers in New Delhi. The company says eSIM will enable greater convenience and flexibility for Vi prepaid customers with compatible smartphones or smartwatches. It supports multiple profiles on a single device, allowing users to conveniently use a second SIM card without removing their primary SIM.
Most importantly, eSIMs are a step towards sustainability and contribute to the seamless adoption of new technologies. With this launch, Vi plans to offer the eSIM feature to its prepaid customers in New Delhi, with an expansion to other regions and postpaid customers likely in the future.
“At Vi, we believe in introducing services and offerings that bring convenience and value to our customers. Embracing eSIM technology not only reflects our ongoing efforts to meet the evolving needs of our customers but also leverages advanced technologies towards a sustainable future,” says Praveg Gupta, cluster business head - Delhi and Rajasthan, Vodafone Idea Limited. To get Vi eSIM, existing customers can initiate the process by sending an SMS with “eSIM <registered email ID>” to 199.
What is eSIM?
An eSIM (embedded SIM) is a digital SIM card soldered onto a compatible device like a smartphone or smartwatch. It functions just like a traditional removable SIM card, allowing you to connect to a cellular network provider. However, there’s no physical card to swap. You can activate an eSIM directly on your device by downloading a carrier profile provided by your network operator.
This eliminates the need to visit a store and get a physical SIM card. eSIM adoption is growing, but it’s not yet ubiquitous. While all major Indian operators like Vi (Vodafone Idea) offer eSIM services, you’ll need a compatible device to use it. Many newer smartphones from Apple, Samsung, Google, and other manufacturers now support eSIM functionality.
What are the benefits of eSIM?
eSIMs are beneficial for everyone, including OEM manufacturers, users, and telecom operators. They can save a lot of space inside your smartphone by replacing the slide-in SIM tray with an onboard soldered eSIM. Unlike a physical SIM card, it doesn’t need any specific card slot. Additionally, an eSIM in India allows you to change your network operator simply over a phone call or by raising a request online. eSIMs can store multiple network profiles, and they work perfectly across the world. This is a great option for someone who travels a lot.