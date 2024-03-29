What’s an eSIM and how does it work?

NEW DELHI: Telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced the launch of eSIM services for its prepaid customers in New Delhi. The company says eSIM will enable greater convenience and flexibility for Vi prepaid customers with compatible smartphones or smartwatches. It supports multiple profiles on a single device, allowing users to conveniently use a second SIM card without removing their primary SIM.

Most importantly, eSIMs are a step towards sustainability and contribute to the seamless adoption of new technologies. With this launch, Vi plans to offer the eSIM feature to its prepaid customers in New Delhi, with an expansion to other regions and postpaid customers likely in the future.

“At Vi, we believe in introducing services and offerings that bring convenience and value to our customers. Embracing eSIM technology not only reflects our ongoing efforts to meet the evolving needs of our customers but also leverages advanced technologies towards a sustainable future,” says Praveg Gupta, cluster business head - Delhi and Rajasthan, Vodafone Idea Limited. To get Vi eSIM, existing customers can initiate the process by sending an SMS with “eSIM <registered email ID>” to 199.