Zoom repackages platform with AI, collaboration tools

Zoom Video Communications has launched Zoom Workplace, its collaboration and communications platform. The company has been going heavy on AI since the technology became a buzz word among investors and the general public. It has been launching various AI features and rebranded few. While many tools have an artificial intelligence system beneath, Zoom gives AI branding, with features like translation, summary and new ones getting an AI makeover. It also released novel functionalities.

Zoom has announced 40 new innovations, including the new Zoom AI Companion, personalised tool for automation, summary and other tasks. It also brought Team Chat, Events, and Ask AI Companion, which works across the platform.

“We have seen the positive impact that Zoom AI Companion has had on our business and our customers, transforming how we work by freeing up precious time for collaborative teamwork,” Smita Hashim, chief product officer at Zoom was quoted as saying. “Zoom Workplace with AI Companion will help solve real customer problems by bringing the core collaboration solutions into a single AI-powered platform to help improve productivity, efficiency.”