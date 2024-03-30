Monumental food waste: World bins 1 billion meals a day when 783 million are going hungry

CHENNAI: There is more than enough food produced in the world to feed everyone, yet as many as 783 million people still go hungry. This is because we collectively junk one billion meals everyday.

This has been quantified in the Food Waste Index Report 2024, released earlier this week, co-authored by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) and UK-based NGO WRAP. It is the most accurate global estimate on food waste at retail and consumer levels.

According to the report, in the year 2022, the world wasted 1.05 billion tonnes of food, which amounts to one-fifth (19%) of the total food available to the consumers at the retail, food service and household level. This was in addition to the 13% of the world’s food lost in the supply chain, as estimated by the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), from post-harvest excluding retail.

Shockingly, most of the food waste comes from households. Out of the total food wasted in 2022, households were responsible for 631 million tonnes equivalent to 60%. On an average, each person wastes 79 kg of food annually. At least one billion meals are wasted worldwide every single day, using a very conservative assessment on the share of food waste that is edible. It is equivalent to 1.3 meals every day for everyone in the world impacted by hunger, the report said.