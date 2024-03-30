Reimagining infrastructure in the age of climate change

The India-led climate adaptation initiative, Centre for Disaster Resilience Infrastructure (CDRI), advocates making modern infrastructure projects such as highways, powerlines, communication lines and housing disaster-proof in the age of climate change-induced regular extreme weather events. CDRI showcases India’s rising leadership role in climate action and has 31 countries and six international agencies as members.

Amit Porthi, Director General of CDRI talks to Jitendra Choubey on the challenges to make people understand the large financial risks associated with natural disasters and how an inclusive and integrated approach can address the challenges. The upcoming CDRI conference, the International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (ICDRI) 2024, is another effort to strengthen the global discourse on disaster and climate resilient infrastructure. Excerpts:

How is disaster resilience infrastructure different from other standard infrastructure?

When our infrastructure such as roads, bridges, power, telecommunication and others fail during extreme climatic events such as cyclones, floods, heatwaves, etc., we say these are not resilient. When we talk about disaster resilient infrastructure (DRI), we try to say, ‘How do we build roads that don’t get washed away by floods? How do we build houses that don’t fall down during an earthquake? How do we build our telecommunication systems that don’t get damaged during a cyclone?’ Most conventional infrastructures are designed to serve the standard model. But changing climatic patterns such as enhanced intensity of cyclonic frequency and sudden floods patterns are contributing to the failure of infrastructure.