Artificial rain: The properties of cloud seeding

A rainy day is most-cherished by people around the world. While poetry glorifies rain, explaining vividly the prosperity and joy it brings along, natural rain is only a feeble hope hanging from a fragile rope for many in parts of our world.

While most parts of India witness rain in the months between June and September, the very concept of ‘artificial rain’ or cloud seeding is a bolt from the blue.

The idea of cloud seeding first took form after World War II, to increase precipitation efficiency artificially. Subsequently, the method began to be used all over the world to enhance snowfall, improve a cloud’s ability to release rain and thus supply natural water in arid areas.

Clouds are made of tiny droplets of water or ice crystals that are formed when water vapour in the atmosphere condenses and cools around dust or salt particles in the air. Without these droplets in the atmosphere, raindrops or snowflakes cannot form and precipitate. Cloud seeding is a weather modification technique that helps a cloud’s ability to produce rain or snow. The process includes ‘seeding’ existing clouds with silver iodine, which is like natural ice crystals. Tiny ice nuclei are introduced into certain types of subfreezing clouds, which thereby provide a base for snowflakes to form. Thereafter, the newly formed snowflakes grow and fall from the clouds to the Earth.