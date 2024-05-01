Green solution in the ocean

Carbon dioxide, or Co2, is a naturally occurring gas compound, and the key element of the carbon cycle and a major component in photosynthesis. The core ingredient in CO2 is Carbon, which is the most common element (C) on the Periodic Table. There would be no life on Earth without carbon and its related compounds. However, over the last many years, drastic build-up of CO2 in the atmosphere has, ironically, begun to threaten the very life that the gas has helped create and sustain on the planet.

For the past 150 years, atmospheric CO2 has increased from 250 ppm to 418 ppm, being emitted through the extreme utilisation of fossil fuels. While the last 100 years of the Industrial Revolution have seen a significant rise in people’s living standards, amidst a sustained spell of industrial and inventive growth, the creature comforts have come at a costly environmental price. Consumerism, along with the dominance of gas-powered vehicles and pollution-inducing industrial processes across the world, have accelerated the release of CO2 into the atmosphere, resulting in climate change due to the greenhouse gas effect, further leading to global warming.

Besides the combustion/burning of fossil fuels, construction, manufacturing, and other industrial activities, alongside unbridled urbanisation, deforestation and stubble-burning have threatened whole ecosystems, taking the natural cycle in certain zones to almost irreversible levels. This has only amplified the ill-effects of CO2 emissions, causing the melting of the Polar ice caps, alteration in biogeochemical cycles, altered rainfall, ocean acidification, eutrophication (the gradual increase in the concentration of phosphorus, nitrogen, and other plant nutrients in an aging aquatic ecosystem) of lakes, imbalance in ecological communities, mass extinctions, soil infertility, changes in the metabolism and at the molecular level, and impact on people’s health.

According to Statista: “Global carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuels and industry totalled 37.15 billion metric tons (GtCO2) in 2022. Emissions are projected to have risen 1.1% in 2023, to reach a record high of 37.55 GtCO2. Since 1990, global CO2 emissions have increased by more than 60%.” Emissions were found to have risen from 5 GtC/year to 9.9 GtC/year in the last 40 years.