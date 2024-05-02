How GenZ likes to travel: New report reveals all...

In recent years, a thirst for adventure and exploration, commonly called wanderlust, has gripped younger generations. This desire to travel and immerse oneself in new cultures has become a defining characteristic for many.

The COVID-19 pandemic, however, with its unprecedented restrictions on movement, closed curtains on international travel. Confined to their homes, young people’s yearning to explore the world intensified, with solo trips emerging as a particularly attractive option.

As things have returned to normalcy, Skyscanner’s new report reveals that half of India’s Gen Z population, nearly 47 percent, are planning leisure trips abroad, without their parents or guardians, with 81 percent choosing to embark on their first overseas adventure after landing their first job or receiving their first pay check.

The report also highlights the patterns observed among young Indian travellers. Around 46 percent of them were inspired to travel overseas to experience concerts, sports events and other cultural events. 51 percent look at travel as something that can help them break free while immersing in new cultures. Interestingly, social media is not the main source of travel inspiration for Gen Z. More than half feel confident about travelling only after getting the green light from close friends or family.