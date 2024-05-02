India’s first astro tourism campaign, announced!

Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board, in collaboration with Starscapes, a prominent astro tourism company, announced the launch of Nakshatra Sabha this week. This unique initiative promises a holistic Astro Tourism experience, featuring activities such as stargazing, special solar observations, astrophotography contests, camping under the stars and much more.
The Secretary of Tourism, Government of Uttarakhand, expressed enthusiasm about the campaign, stating, “Uttarakhand has tremendous potential to become the go-to destination for all things related to astronomy-focused travel. With its large forest cover, nature-based tourism, easy access to major cities and a well-developed hospitality sector, including Home Stays, Uttarakhand is uniquely positioned to attract Astro Tourists. Our aim is to invite visitors from across the globe to experience the magic of the universe while giving them a glimpse into the state’s unique heritage.”
Scheduled to commence in early June at George Everest, Mussoorie, Nakshatra Sabha will run until mid-2025, offering a series of immersive events at various locations throughout Uttarakhand. These events will cover potential dark sky sites in districts such as Uttarkashi, Pithoragarh, Nainital and Chamoli, in addition to seminars and webinars with experts. This initiative aims to bring together astronomy enthusiasts, adventurers and travellers from across the globe to witness the beauty of the cosmos.
Moreover, the campaign offers professional training and skill development opportunities to local residents, aiming to enhance local economies. It will advocate for the preservation of dark skies, fostering a community of ambassadors dedicated to promoting dark sky conservation efforts throughout Uttarakhand. This includes formulating a dark sky preservation policy and implementing it region-wide over the course of the year. Starscapes will collaborate actively with local communities, travel and tourism partners and homestay communities, providing training and ongoing support to ensure the successful implementation of these initiatives.
Key highlights of Nakshatra Sabha include stargazing through specialised equipment, expert talks on Astro tourism by renowned leaders from the travel industry and academia, an astrophotography contest and special solar observations. The campaign aims to raise awareness and create volunteers and dark sky ambassadors for the preservation of dark skies, benefiting local communities economically immensely.