India’s first astro tourism campaign, announced!

Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board, in collaboration with Starscapes, a prominent astro tourism company, announced the launch of Nakshatra Sabha this week. This unique initiative promises a holistic Astro Tourism experience, featuring activities such as stargazing, special solar observations, astrophotography contests, camping under the stars and much more.

The Secretary of Tourism, Government of Uttarakhand, expressed enthusiasm about the campaign, stating, “Uttarakhand has tremendous potential to become the go-to destination for all things related to astronomy-focused travel. With its large forest cover, nature-based tourism, easy access to major cities and a well-developed hospitality sector, including Home Stays, Uttarakhand is uniquely positioned to attract Astro Tourists. Our aim is to invite visitors from across the globe to experience the magic of the universe while giving them a glimpse into the state’s unique heritage.”

Scheduled to commence in early June at George Everest, Mussoorie, Nakshatra Sabha will run until mid-2025, offering a series of immersive events at various locations throughout Uttarakhand. These events will cover potential dark sky sites in districts such as Uttarkashi, Pithoragarh, Nainital and Chamoli, in addition to seminars and webinars with experts. This initiative aims to bring together astronomy enthusiasts, adventurers and travellers from across the globe to witness the beauty of the cosmos.