Riverine rendezvous

Amongst the rising travel trends in the country, river cruise tourism has emerged as a popular choice in India thanks to its flexibility for allowing travellers to explore the country’s diverse landscapes, vibrant cultures and rich history from a different perspective. Moreover, river cruises in India are known for their small and intimate nature, allowing passengers to enjoy a more personalised experience and creating a sense of community among passengers. This mode of vacation allows travellers to explore different destinations without the hassle of packing and unpacking, waking up to new locations each day.

The itineraries are designed to balance activities with free time, allowing passengers to indulge in peaceful solitude. The trend was further exemplified by the recent collaboration between the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, the Government of Gujarat and the Inland Waterways Authority of India — leading to the introduction of floating jetties to experience the Narmada River. Other recent announcements include dolphin-watching cruises off the Okha coast and cruises on the Sarayu River in Ayodhya. Besides the famous Ganga and Yamuna cruises, we bring you five must-experience riverine destinations across India.

Mandovi River Cruise

Departing from the Santa Monica Jetty in Panaji, the cruise takes passengers on a leisurely journey along the Mandovi River. As the cruise meanders through the serene surroundings, passengers can enjoy stunning views of the Goan coastline, lush greenery and historic buildings along the riverbanks. Experience the beauty of the Mandovi River in Goa with a thrilling speedboat ride to spot dolphins. Alternatively, opt for a relaxing sunset cruise aboard a two-deck boat, where you can enjoy live DJ music, a dance floor and mesmerising views of Goa. Delight in Goa sightseeing from the water and be entertained by lively Goan folk dances.