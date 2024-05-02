Riverine rendezvous

Amongst the rising travel trends in the country, river cruise tourism has emerged as a popular choice in India thanks to its flexibility for allowing travellers to explore the country’s diverse landscapes, vibrant cultures and rich history from a different perspective. Moreover, river cruises in India are known for their small and intimate nature, allowing passengers to enjoy a more personalised experience and creating a sense of community among passengers. This mode of vacation allows travellers to explore different destinations without the hassle of packing and unpacking, waking up to new locations each day.
The itineraries are designed to balance activities with free time, allowing passengers to indulge in peaceful solitude. The trend was further exemplified by the recent collaboration between the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, the Government of Gujarat and the Inland Waterways Authority of India — leading to the introduction of floating jetties to experience the Narmada River. Other recent announcements include dolphin-watching cruises off the Okha coast and cruises on the Sarayu River in Ayodhya. Besides the famous Ganga and Yamuna cruises, we bring you five must-experience riverine destinations across India.
Mandovi River Cruise
Departing from the Santa Monica Jetty in Panaji, the cruise takes passengers on a leisurely journey along the Mandovi River. As the cruise meanders through the serene surroundings, passengers can enjoy stunning views of the Goan coastline, lush greenery and historic buildings along the riverbanks. Experience the beauty of the Mandovi River in Goa with a thrilling speedboat ride to spot dolphins. Alternatively, opt for a relaxing sunset cruise aboard a two-deck boat, where you can enjoy live DJ music, a dance floor and mesmerising views of Goa. Delight in Goa sightseeing from the water and be entertained by lively Goan folk dances.
Chilika lake cruise
Odisha’s Barkul Chilika now hosts the state’s first luxury cruise houseboat, offering guests a lavish experience amidst the stunning beauty of Chilika Lake. The houseboat by Vikash Eco Resorts boasts six bedrooms with luxurious amenities, including four premium rooms and two suite rooms. Named Garuda, the 105-foot-long, 22-foot-wide vessel is equipped with dual engines and designed to navigate the climatic conditions of Chilika. Guests can enjoy a 24-hour package that includes an overnight stay, full board meals, activities and cruising to explore the vibrant marine ecology of Asia’s largest lake. The houseboat features two floors, with a bar and restaurant and an open-air lobby on the upper deck, providing a luxurious and immersive experience in the heart of nature.
Godavari river cruise
The picturesque Papi Kondalu range, visible from Koruturu in West Godavari District, gets its name from its resemblance to a well-designed partition that divides the Godavari River. Located near Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh, these hills offer a scenic journey that begins with an eight-hour boat ride. The boats leave from Polavaram and cover a distance of 130km en route a Shiva Temple at Pattiseema. The Mahanandiswara Swamy Temple housing a crystal Shiva linga is also located on an island nearby. The final destination is the Papikondalu National Park, where one can witness a majestic waterfall.
Antara Luxury River Cruises
Setting sail from Varanasi to Dibrugarh via Dhaka, this 18-suite ship promises the longest and most picturesque journey in the world.
Over 50 days, guests will traverse through two countries, five states and an impressive 27 river systems. The vessel is adorned with Varanasi’s Himalayan Buddhist Gyasar textiles, the elegance of Indian teak furniture, handmade tiles and wooden hallways.
With a delicious food and beverage menu showcasing the specialties of the land each day, guests will also have the opportunity to explore off-shore experiences guided by an in-house expert.
Brahmaputra River Cruise
Operating between October and April, the MV Rudra Singha (vessel) offers a unique exploration of Assam spanning wildlife encounters to temples and tea gardens, including walks through tiny villages. This 10-night journey begins at a river ghat between Jorhat and Dibrugarh, culminating at Guwahati. Along the way, passengers visit the old capital of the Ahom kings at Sibsagar; Majuli Island with its Hindu monasteries and temples at Tezpur and Madan Kamdev. For those combining the package with the four-night cruise starting at Guwahati and ending at Silghat, they can also delve into this northeast Indian state’s silk-weaving heritage, learn about sericulture in village homes, culminating at the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Kaziranga National Park, renowned for its rhinos and tigers.